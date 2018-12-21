Three killed in clash over land dispute in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) Three people, including a woman were killed in a clash over land dispute in Pursapur village in the district on Friday evening, police said.The bodies have been sent for autopsy, they said.In view of the tension, huge force has been deployed in the village under Khajni police station area to prevent any untoward action, they added.The deceased are Durga Singh, 65, his wife Kamlavati, 50, and Munshi alias Manohar Yadav, whose age was not immediately known.SSP SunilGupta, SP SouthVipal Kumar Srivastava and Circle Officer Khajni reached the site with heavy force."Police is identifying the people involved in attack from both the sides. As a precautionary measure force is deployed,"the SSP said.As per reports, Durga Singh and Manohar Yadav had dispute over property. A two-room house was sold to Manohar Yadav by Durga Singh's brothers Paras Singh and Dulare Singh for Rs 9 lakhs six months ago while Durga Singh opposed the deal. Manohar Yadav had taken over the possession of the house and locked it.On Friday, Durga Singh reached the site and unlocked the house and Manohar Yadav reached there with his armed accomplices.After heated arguments with Durga, Manohar Yadav and his accomplices attacked him with sharp-edge weapons. Durga's wife Kamlavati rushed to save him but Yadav and his accomplice attacked her too.Both the husband and wife died on the spot and the angry villagers reached the site in groups and attacked Manohar Yadav with sticks. Manohar later succumbed to his injuries at BRD medical college, police said. PTI COR SMI RCJ