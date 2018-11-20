Three killed in explosion near ordnance depot in Maharashtra

Wardha (Maha), Nov 20 (PTI) Three people were killed in an explosion near an ordnance depot in Maharashtra's Wardha district on Tuesday morning, a Defence official said.The explosion took place around 7 am while ammunition was being unloaded, he said.The deceased included an ammunition factory employee and two labourers, the official said.The demolition ground at the Central Ammunition Depot at Pulgaon in the district was given to Ammunition Factory, Khamaria, for demolition activities, he said.Further details were being ascertained, the official said.In 2016, 16 people were killed in a blast at the ammunition depot at Pulgaon. PTI VT GK DVDV