Three killed in lightning strikes in UP

Banda, Feb 16 (PTI) Three people died due to lightning strikes at different places in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said Saturday. The deceased were identified as Ram Khilawan Kushwaha (56), Kripalu (55) and Aditya Verma (21), said Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Lal Bharat Kumar Pal. He said Kushwaha died in Barsada Khurd village, Kripalu in Luktara village and Verma in Badausa area.