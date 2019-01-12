Three killed in road accident in UP

Mathura, Jan 12 (PTI) Three persons, including an 11-year-old boy, were killed and over a dozen injured in a road accident involving a private bus and a car near Mant toll plaza here, police said Saturday. The accident occurred Friday night when the Delhi-bound private bus, coming from Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, overturned after hitting a divider, they said, adding meanwhile, the car, coming from Agra, rammed into it. The deceased, travelling by car, have been identified as Raj kishor, 45, of Jaitpur Khadar, Delhi, and his son Priyansu. The deceased, travelling by bus, has been identified as Jag Ram, 35, of Fatehpur, UP, police said. While the 10 injured have been admitted to a private hospital, the other were treated at the district hospital, they said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said. It appears that the driver of the bus had fallen asleep when he hit the divider, they said. PTI Corr AQSAQS