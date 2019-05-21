Three killed in road accident in UP

Hardoi (UP), May 21 (PTI) Three men were killed when their motorcycle rammed into a stationary pick-up van on the Lucknow-Hardoi road here, police said Tuesday. The accident took place near Pankutiya Sunni Mahri village under the Baghauli police station area on Monday night, they said. According to police, the victims were identified as Vimlesh (24), Prithviraj (21) and Ram Pujan (18). All three were in a inebriated state and were returning from a marriage function, police said. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. PTI CORR SAB RDK PTI 05211214 RDKRDK