Three killed in road accident in UP's Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) Three persons were killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Sarfabad here, police said Saturday. The three men, identified as Surendra, Umesh and Dev Kumar (all in their 40s), were changing the tyres of their mini truck on Friday night when the vehicle hit them, SSP Ranvijay Singh said. All the three died on the spot, the SSP said, adding that investigations are on. PTI CORR SAB CK