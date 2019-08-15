Three killed in road accident on Delhi-Jaipur highway near Manesar: Police

Gurgaon, Aug 14 (PTI) Three persons, including two persons waiting at a bus stand at Binola flyover here on Delhi-Jaipur national highway, were killed when a speeding mini truck hit another truck ahead of it, said police on Wednesday. The truck hit in the rear lost its control and rammed into another truck ahead of it, causing the front-running vehicle to swerve to the left and trample the two persons waiting at the bus stand, said Bilaspur police station in-charge Jay Prakash Yadav. The two, identified as Narender Ahirwal (19) and Hargovind Singh (34) died on the spot, he added. The impact was so massive that the driver's cabin of the mini truck in the middle got mangled with its driver Santosh Yadav getting badly injured, trapped between his seat and steering wheel, said the police station in-charge. Yadav was rushed to a hospital in Manesar where he died on Wednesday evening, he added. Efforts are on to nab the accused driver, he added.PTI CORR RAXRAX