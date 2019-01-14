Three killed in road accidents in Rajasthan

Kota, Jan 14 (PTI) Three persons were killed in separate accidents in parts of Rajasthan on Monday, police said.In the first incident, a 35-year-old man was killed as his car overturned after hitting a cow and colliding with the divider on National Highway 52 under Talera police station of Bundi city, they said.The deceased, who was identified as Mohanlal Dhakad, a resident of Dausa district, died on the spot, a police official said.The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after post mortem examination, he said.Three other occupants of the vehicle sustained minor injuries, the official added.In the second incident, two youths, both in their twenties, were killed after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a speeding truck at National Highway 12 near Jagpura in Kota district, Babulal, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Anantpura police station, said.Another youth was injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment at MBS Hospital, he said.The three youths were headed to Dara town on Monday evening when the truck hit their motorcycle, killing two of them on the spot, the ASI said.Babulal said a case would be lodged against the truck driver who fled from the spot. PTI CORR DIVDIV