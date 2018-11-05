Three killed in separate road accidents in Amethi

Amethi, Nov 5 (PTI) Three people, including an infant, were killed in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district on Monday, police said.Sumitra (25) and her one-and-a-half-year-old son were killed on the spot when the motorcycle they were riding skidded off the road near Premgarh on the Raebareli-Faizabad National Highway, SHO Jagdishpur Ramakant Prajapati said.Sumitra's husband, Anil Kumar, who was driving the motorcycle, was safe, he said.In another incident, a 52-year-old man, identified as Ram Raj Saroj, died after being run over by a speeding truck on Amethi-Raebareli road in Gauriganj, the police said.The truck driver fled from the spot, leaving behind his vehicle, which has been impounded, the police said.The bodies of all the three deceased have been sent for post-mortem, they said. PTI CORR DIVDIV