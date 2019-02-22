Three killed, one injured in landslides in Poonch, Reasi

Jammu, Feb 22 (PTI) Three persons, including a minor, were killed and another injured when landslides hit two places in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Reasi districts, officials said Friday.A vehicle, carrying three persons in Poonch district, was hit by a landslide at Baila area on the Mandi-Fatehpur road Thursday night, they said.One person, identified as Makho Singh, died on the spot and two others - Anjum and Deepak - were injured and admitted to a hospital by Army personnel, the officials said, adding that Anjum later succumbed and Deepak was shifted to the Government Medical College and hospital here.A four-year-old boy, who was accompanying his parents, was buried alive under a landslide in Saar village of Reasi district and his body was later recovered, they said. PTI AB KJ