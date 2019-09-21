Three killed over property dispute in UP's Mau

Mau, Sep 21 (PTI) Three persons including a married couple were killed and two others injured in Mathiya village here over a property dispute, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night, Muhammadabad Gohana Circle Officer Nand Lal said. Shivchand Chauhan (35) and his wife Geeta Chauhan (30) were stabbed to death while they were sleeping outside their house and other members of the family were attacked by their relatives with whom they have a long-standing property dispute, police said. As the members raised an alarm, the villagers rushed to the spot and caught hold of one of the three assailants identified as Tuntun Chauhan (45) and beat him to death , police said. The injured with severe stab wounds were rushed to hospital from where one of them has been referred to another facility in Varanasi, police said. Additional force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, the CO said, adding investigations are on. PTI COR SAB CK