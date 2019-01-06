Three Korean nationals arrested at Delhi airport for trying to smuggle 4 kg gold

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Three Korean nationals have been arrested at Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle gold worth Rs 1.26 crore into the country, an official statement issued said on Sunday.A Korean man was intercepted by the customs officials after his arrival from Seoul on Friday.A thorough personal and baggage search of the passenger led to the recovery of four gold bars, collectively weighing four kilograms, the customs department said in the statement.The value of the gold bars is assessed to be Rs 1.26 crore, it said.The 45-year-old Korean national and his two accomplices (also natives of South Korea), who were waiting outside the airport to collect the smuggled gold, have been arrested, the statement said. PTI AKV DIVDIV