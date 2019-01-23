Three LeT militants killed in Baramulla encounter

(Eds: Updating) Srinagar, Jan 23 (PTI) Three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Binner area of the district on receiving information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.He said the search operation turned into a gunfight after the ultras opened fire at the the security personnel.Three militants were killed in the operation, the official said, adding weapons and other incriminating material were recovered from the spot.The slain militants were affiliated with proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and identified as Suhaib Farooq Akhoon,Mohsin Mushtaq Bhat and Nasir Ahmad Darzi, the official said.He said they were involved in several militancy-related cases in north Kashmir. PTI MIJ GVS