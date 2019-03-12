Three MAA GLOBES in Succession - BI WORLDWIDE Sparkles at the 32nd MAA Globes

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Awarded the Bronze Globe for Best Business to Business or Trade Marketing Category New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India BI WORLDWIDE India, a global leader in channel loyalty and engagement solutions has won the MAA Bronze Globes in the Best Business to Business or Trade Marketing Campaign category at the 2018 MAA Worldwide SUMMIT, held in Sydney Australia. The award is in recognition of Channel Loyalty Program designed, developed and delivered end to end by BI WORLDWIDE, for one of its premium clients in the Industrial bearing industry. For over 30 years, the MAA GLOBES has been and remains the elite results driven global Award Programme recognising the very Best of the Best Marketing Communication Campaigns from all over the world. This award-winning B2B Trade Marketing campaign, designed by BI WORLDWIDE India, is focused at enriching the clients scope of engagement with channel partners (authorized distributors) through an improved incentive-based loyalty program driven by applied behavioural science, and by deploying right mix of rewards strategy to build an emotional bond rather than just transactional. This program nurtured overall development of the distributors business by shifting their focus to marketing driven sales growth. Adopting easy-to-use program technology and introducing an investment mechanism on incentives helped SKF India to promote its brand in the market. Commenting on the win, Mr. Siddharth Reddy, MD & CEO, BI WORLDWIDE, said, We are extremely delighted to win this prestigious award for the third consecutive year. It is indeed a proud moment for us as we have been adjudged winners among competing entries from the best campaigns globally. We are grateful to SKF India as they have shown their earnest faith in our human-centric program design approach backed by our domain expertise and applied behavioural science. The award is a testament to the quality of our services, the competency of our team, and the growing expertise of BI WORLDWIDE India in the Channel Loyalty domain. We believe in human-centric, behaviour and motivation driven strategies to deliver inspiring and measurable solutions for our clients. Ms. Jaya Arora, Channel Development Manager, SKF India Ltd. said, Drive 2 Delight is a customer connect program developed by BI WORLDWIDE India for SKF. Our Distributors have leveraged this program to increase their reach, engage with new customers, develop their organisational competencies and capabilities resulting in increased customer satisfaction. We are confident that our association with BIW will result into greater success in the coming year. MAA Worldwide runs the prestigious GLOBES awards program to acknowledge the best of the best in the world in the marketing communications industry. A selection of winning campaigns from MAA Worldwide partners were evaluated by an international judging panel from across 25 countries, along with the newly formed grand jury from 19 countries who was vital in the final judging stages. About BI WORLDWIDE BI WORLDWIDE is a global leader that provides technology-enabled solutions and marketing services to help clients create and sustain loyalty & engagement with their employees, channel partners and customers. The company provides solutions and services in Employee Engagement, Sales and Channel Effectiveness, and Customer Engagement to the top MNCs and focuses on four main areas:1.Employee Engagement and Motivation: Employee rewards and recognition, service anniversary awards, referral programs, wellness programs and safety programs 2.Sales and Channel Effectiveness: Sales Incentives, Distributor/Re-seller Reward Programs, Reward Fulfilment, Communications and Analytics 3.Loyalty Marketing: Loyalty Marketing Programs, Interactive Promotions, Branded Merchandise, and Privileges Programs 4.Coalition marketing: Coalitions of multiple brands in one loyalty program to increase engagement and retention PWRPWR