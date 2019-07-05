Three members of family commit suicide by consuming tablets in Punjab

Phagwara (PB), Jul 5 (PTI) Three members of a family allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Nawanshahr district of Punjab, police said Friday. Sodhi Ram (62), his wife Mahinder Kaur (59) and son Prince Sharma (25) died after consuming tablets on Thursday in Gumman village of the district, the police said. The trio were rushed to the Phagwara civil hospital by villagers where Sodhi was declared brought dead by doctors. The other two were referred to a hospital in Jalandhar, the police said. The woman died on the way to the hospital and her recently married son succumbed to death on Friday morning, they said. According to the police, some sort of domestic tension within the household led to this extreme step. The bodies have been handed over to the family members after post-mortem, they said. PTI CORR VSD MAZ MAZ SMNSMN