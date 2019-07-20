Three members of kidnap gang, kingpin held

Jaipur, Jul 20 (PTI) Four persons including the kingpin of a gang involved in kidnapping people for ransom here were arrested on Saturday, police said. The gang was busted following the rescue of three men last Sunday, who were brutally beaten up and held captive at a flat in a residential township on the Ajmer highway here, they said. While seven persons were arrested earlier in connection with the incident, the whereabouts of the gang leader, Vicky Rohilla, were not known, they said. Rohilla used to given instructions to the gang members through mobile phone and mostly by video-calling. The police traced Rohilla and his accomplice Sumit to Mumbai after the kingpin's wife was questioned. A team of Jaipur police detained the duo from a hotel in Mumbai and brought them to Jaipur, where they were placed under arrest on Saturday. Along with them, two other gang members identified as Abhay and Rahul were also arrested in Jaipur on Saturday. Rohilla was staying in a separate flat with his wife and two kids. No gang member, including his younger brother, knew the address of his flat, DCP (West) Vikas Sharma said. After the gang was busted last Sunday, the police worked on different inputs and were able to locate the flat in Jaipur's Narayan Vihar. Rohilla's wife was questioned after which he was traced to Mumbai. The gang members, most of them from Haryana, have also spent some 7-8 months in Mumbai and have two flats there. PTI SDA CK