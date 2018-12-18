Three men arrested for attacking policemen during raid

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PIT) Three men were arrested for allegedly attacking police personnel while they were raiding a premises for illegal liquor and betting in outer Delhi's Ranhola area, police said Tuesday. The accused, Babloo (32), Naveen Singh (33) and Praveen Gupta (34), are residents Mohan Garden.On Monday, police received information that three persons, who had attacked the police personnel and residents, would come to commit some crime in Uttam Nagar, Rajiv Ranjan, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), said.Police laid a trap near Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar, and apprehended the three persons and seized their car, he added.During interrogation, Babloo said that his father is involved in sale of illicit liquor and he too got involved. On November 14, police raided the house of his relative Bittoo, the officer said.Ranjan said as soon as they received information regarding the raid, he along with his other associates came and threw stones on the police team. Two policemen suffered serious injuries, he added. On December 10, he along with his associates had beaten the neighbours of his relative Ravi Kumar, who was involved in selling heroin and cannabis in Mohan Garden, Ranjan said. Locals had opposing his activities, the officer said. One semi-automatic pistol and five live cartridges were recovered from his possession, police added. PTI NIT AMP ANBANB