Three men arrested for robbing a taxi driver in east Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Three men have been arrested by the police for allegedly robbing a taxi driver and stealing his car in east Delhi's Anand Vihar, officials said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Hardeep Singh, Vicky Gautam and Sunny Kumar. On January 29, private taxi driver Jeetender, a resident of Jaitpur was having his meal after dropping a passenger at ISBT Anand Vihar when 3-4 men suddenly overpowered him, police said. They threatened him, forcibly took possession of his car and drove off with the vehicle. Jeetender handed over his two phones and Rs 6,000 to the accused after one of them threatened him, Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) said. Jeetender approached the police after he was dropped at Naraina by the men. A case of robbery has been registered, Singh said. Sunny and Vicky Gautam were apprehended from Patel Nagar while Hardeep Singh was nabbed from Sultanpuri area. The police have also recovered the car.