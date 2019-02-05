Three men killed in road accident

Bharatpur, Feb 5 (PTI) Three men were killed when a speeding bus hit the motorcycle they were riding near Kalyanpur village of the district Tuesday.The accident occurred near the village under the Roopwas police station area. The three men died on the spot, said police.The bodies were shifted to a local hospital for postmortem and efforts are on to ascertain their identity, they added. PTI SDA RAXRAX