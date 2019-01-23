Three militants killed in encounter in J-K's Baramulla

Srinagar, Jan 23 (PTI) Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Binner area of the district following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.He said the search operation turned into a gun battle after the militants opened fire on the security forces.Three militants were killed in the operation, the official said, adding that weapons and other incriminating material were recovered from the spot.The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained, he said. PTI MIJ KJKJ