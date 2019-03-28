Three militants killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

(Eds: Adding details, identity of militants) Srinagar, Mar 28 (PTI) Three militants, belonging to terror outfits Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district Thursday, police said.The security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in Yawran forests in the district following information about presence of the militants there, a police spokesperson said.He said in the ensuing encounter, three ultras were killed."The slain terrorists have been identified as Sajad Khanday, Aqib Ahmad Dar and Basharat Ahmad Mir, all residents of Pulwama," the spokesperson said.He said according to police records, it was a combined group of proscribed terror outfits Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba."They were wanted by law for their complicity in a series of terror crimes, including attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities," the spokesperson added.He said Ahmad had a long history of terror crime records and several terror crime cases were registered against him. He was also involved in conspiring and executing many terror attacks in the area.Khanday and Mir were involved in carrying out many terror attacks and several terror crime cases were registered against them, he said."Incriminating material, including three AK rifles, were recovered from the site of the encounter. All these material have been taken in the case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror cases," the spokesperson added. PTI MIJ KJ