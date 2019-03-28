Three militants killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

Srinagar, Mar 28 (PTI) Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday, an Army official said.The security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in Yarwan forest area of the district following information about presence of the ultras there, he said.The official said three militants were killed in the operation, which was underway till last reports came in. PTI MIJ KJ