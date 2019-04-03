Three minors dead after TV set catches fire

Badaun (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) Three minors were killed and one other was injured when a television set at their home caught fire, police said Wednesday.The incident occurred Tuesday night at Kathauli village in Civil Lines area, they said.The deceased were identified as Shabnam (11), Fardeen (12) and Shifa (10), Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said, adding one other minor was injured in the incident. Police is probing the matter, Kumar said. PTI CORR ABN DPB