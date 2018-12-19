Three minors injured after poll falls on them in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 19 (PTI) Three children were injured after a poll fell on them in Dewal village in the district, police said on Wednesday.The incident took place on Tuesday. The children, identified as Shanib, 1, Rizwan, 5, and Ashiba, 8, were playing near construction site of a power supply line when the poll fell on them, they said. Two of them were seriously injured and admitted to a hospital, police said.PTI CORR KJKJ