Three missing boys reunited with families in J-K

Srinagar, Mar 25 (PTI) Three boys, who had gone missing from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, have been traced and reunited with their families, police said Monday. A report was lodged at Vilgam police station Sunday stating that three boys from neighbouring village of Dohama in Handwara area of the north Kashmir district were missing, a police spokesman said. He said a case was registered and investigation initiated. During the course of investigation, the spokesman said, it surfaced that the missing trio along with their other friends had left their home for Handwara town. While the other friends came back to their homes, the three did not return, he said. Police initiated searches and traced the three boys in Srinagar, the spokesman said. He said they were safely brought back and have been handed over to their families after proper counselling. PTI SSB MIJ CK