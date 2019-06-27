Three missing siblings reunited with parents: Police

New Delhi, June 27 (PTI) Three siblings who went missing from an anganwari in South West Delhi's Nangal Raya on Wednesday were reunited with their parents the same day, police said. In his complaint, Girish Kumar reported that his three children including three-year-old son, six-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old daughter went missing at about 11 am from an anganwari in Sahyogi Park in Nangal Raya on Wednesday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Police Control Room) Deepak Purohit. Acting on a tip-off from a passerby, the Police Control Room staff managed to trace the missing siblings from near Nagal Raya flyover within one-and-a-half hours. The three children were safely handed over to parents after completing legal proceedings, police said. PTI AMP RCJ