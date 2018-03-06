three new machine tools from MCMM launched

Coimbatore, Mar 6 (PTI) MC Craftsman Machinery Pvt Ltd (MCCM), a Joint Venture between city based Craftsman and Mitsubishi of Japan, launched three new machine tools here today as part of its 10th year celebrations. MCCM launched MV 2400 R D Cubes, MV 1200 S D Cubes and Remote 360 were the machine tools launched on the occasion. Jiro Shintani, MCMM Managing Director, said that demonetisation and roll out of GST had a tough impact on the company. Chairman and Managing Director S Ravi, Chief Operating Officer, Terutora Urano and the COO, Machinery Division, Mitsubishi, also shared similar sentiments. MCCM started business from sales and service of Electrical Discharge Machines and CO2 Laser cutting machines, manufactured by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Japan from January 2008. Ravi said the company has made rapid inroads into the Indian market in recent times. PTI NVM APR APR