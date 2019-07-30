Three of a family brutally killed in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran (Pb), Jul 30 (PTI) Three persons of a family were brutally murdered over an inter-caste marriage here at Naushehra village, police said Tuesday.Joginder Singh, 55, his son Pawandeep, 20, and daughter Prabhjit, 22, belonging to the Jat Sikh community were killed by the members of a Dalit family in an attack on Monday night, said police.The assailant family, whose daughter Devi had married Joginder Singh's elder son Harmanjit Singh over one and a half month ago, was upset over the inter-caste marriage, the police added.Devi's father Bir Singh and 10 others, including his family members allegedly attacked Joginder Singh, Pawandeep and Prabhjit with sharp-edged weapon at their house on Monday night.Harmanjit escaped unhurt in the attack as he managed to flee, police said.Harmanjit had already left his wife at his sister's house in another village while apprehending the attack, they said.Tarn Taran Deputy Superintendent of Police Kanwaljit Singh said a murder case has been registered against 11 persons including Bir Singh.All the accused are absconding, police said.PTI CHS RAXRAXRAX