Three of Delhi family killed in road accident in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 30 (PTI) Three members of a Delhi-based family were killed after a truck hit their motorcycle near Rohana village here on Friday, police said. The accident occurred on the Saharanpur-Delhi highway, about 25 km from here, Friday evening, according to Station House Officer Anil Kapervan. Saleem (52), his wife Bano Begum (45) and their son Bhura (22) died in the accident, he said. They were returning to Muzaffarnagar from Saharanpur. The family had come here to visit their relatives. The couple and their child were residents of Shastri Park, Delhi, the SHO said.The victims were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead. PTI CORR ANBANB