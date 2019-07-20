scorecardresearch
Three of family among four killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K's Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, Jul 20 (PTI) Four persons including three members of a family were killed and two others critically injured on Saturday after their SUV skidded off the road and plunged into a 500-ft-deep gorge in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The accident occurred near Binjoni area of Senabati when the SUV occupants were returning from Sharvadhar Yatra (Pogal Paristan), a police official said. While Surjeet Singh (50) and his wife Koshalia Devi died on the spot, their daughter Neelam Devi (20) and another person succumbed to injuries in a hospital, he said. The condition of two others is stated to be critical and they are undergoing treatment at the hospital, he added. A mud house also suffered extensive damages after the SUV hit it while rolling down, but the inmates escaped unhurt, the official said. PTI CORR TAS MAZ CKCK

