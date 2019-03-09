Three of family, driver killed in accident in UP

Etawah, Mar 9 (PTI) Three members of a family and their driver died here Saturday when their car rammed into a stationary truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police said.Arun Sinha (52), his wife Rekha Sinha (50), son Amit Sinha (27) and driver of the car Ravindra Vishwakarma (25) perished in the crash, they said. Arun Sinha's daughter Shweta Sinha sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Saifai Medical College, they added. Additional superintendent of police Ram Badan Singh said that the accident occurred early morning in the Usrahar Police Station area, when the family was returning to Varanasi.The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, the officer said. PTI CORR NAV RHL