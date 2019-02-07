Three of family drown in Rjasthan's Bikaner

/RBikaner (RJ), Feb 7 (PTI) Three members of a family drowned in a water tank in Kasturia village of Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said.Laxmi (23) accidently fell into the tank while fetching water from it on Wednesday. Her husband Lekram (24) and her father-in-law Bhanwar Lal (50) jumped into the tank to rescue her, but they too drowned, police said.The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem on Thursday, they added. PTI CORR SDA AD GVS