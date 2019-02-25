scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Three of family found dead in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) Three members of a family were found dead and another was seriously injured at their house in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said Monday. They were sleeping in their house in Jogiyapur village when some unidentified persons killed them with sharp-edged weapons Sunday night, Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said. The deceased were identified as house owner Jagram (55), his son Raju (25) and daughter Lilawati (20) while his daughter-in-law Nirmal Devi (22) was seriously injured and has been admitted to hospital, the SP said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said. Three police teams have been constituted to work out the case and help from forensic experts is also being taken, the SP added. PTI COR SAB MAZ CK

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos