scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Three of family killed as house collapses due to rain in Ajmer

Jaipur, Aug 1 (PTI) Three members of a family including a two-year-old boy were killed when a house collapsed due to rain in Nagfani area of Ajmer on Thursday, police said. Hameed (50), his wife Joomia (45), their daughter Rubi (25) and her son Aaiyan got trapped in the debris. While an injured Joomia was rescued, the remaining three died, the police said. The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, they said. PTI SDA CK

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos