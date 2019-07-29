Three people arrested for robbing people after giving them electric shock

New Delhi, Jul (29) Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing people by giving them shock with an electric torch in Central Delhi, police said on Monday. The accused, Prince Vinod (35), Pradeep Mantosh (22) and Kanak Ratnam (39) were earlier members of THAK THAK GANG, police said. Later, Vinod and his accomplices started robbing people after giving them electric shock using an electric torch. Once the victim became unconscious, they robbed him of his cash and other belongings. The gang also operated in many other cities including Mumbai, Indore, Surat, Ahmedabad and Jaipur, police said. With their arrest, cash worth Rs 15.30 lakhs, jewellery, 20 wrist watches, a country made pistol, a car and a motorcycle was also recovered, they added. According to police, the matter came to light after an accountant working in a private firm at Chandni Chowk reported that on July 12, he was robbed by the accused while he was returning to office in an auto after collecting the company cash from Karol Bagh area. When he reached at Guru Nanak Chowk near Kamla Market, suddenly a person wearing a helmet walked towards him and immobilized him by giving electric shock with an object and robbed his cash bag carrying Rs 21.69 lakhs and escaped with his accomplice on a motorcycle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said. About 70 CCTV cameras was scanned to identify the accused and the accused, Prince Vinod was apprehended on July 27 from Inder Puri area, the officer said. Subsequently, the other two accused were also apprehended from Madangir, the officer added. Interrogation revealed that Vinod used to keep a track of people who carried cash bags and informed his accomplices to follow them. When the victim got stuck in traffic, they took advantage of the opportunity and robbed them after giving him electric shock, the DCP said. PTI AMP RCJ