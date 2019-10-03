Three people arrested in connection with burglary in Lajpat Nagar

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) A domestic help, her husband and an accomplice have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a house in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area, police said on Thursday.The accused were identified as Fatima (34), her husband Mohmood (37), both residents of Sarai Kale Khan, and Mohammad Zakir (35), resident of Taimoor Nagar, they said.According to the police, the two men conspired and planned to target vacant houses during day-time, while Fatima, who worked as domestic help in the residential areas of Lajpat Nagar, conducted recce and passed information to them.On September 29, police said they received a complaint about theft of Rs 50 lakhs, diamond and gold jewellery along with expensive wrist watch and other valuable articles from a house at National Park area, Lajpat Nagar, and a case was registered at Amar Colony police station.The accused were seen in a CCTV footage leaving the spot in an e-rickshaw after committing the burglary, the police said.On Tuesday, a raid was conducted at Taimoor Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan areas and the accused were arrested, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal.Later, Fatima was also arrested in connection with the incident, the officer said.Stolen cash amounting to Rs 31.91 lakh, gold and diamond jewellery, laptop, mobile, e-rickshaw and tools were recovered from them, the officer added.Mahmood and Zakir were previously involved in several cases of burglaries and theft. Both were arrested in March in connection with a similar burglary incident and released from jail in August. PTI AMP IJT