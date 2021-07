Pratapgarh (UP), May 21 (PTI) Three persons were electrocuted in Bhav village under Baghrai Police Station area here on Tuesday, police said. Sitaram (24), his sister Sakshi (14) and Ram Babu (35) were working in an agriculture field when the incident occurred, ASP Shivji Shukla said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the ASP added. PTI COR SAB RHL