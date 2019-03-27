scorecardresearch
Three poachers held in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 27 (PTI) Three poachers were arrested during an encounter with police at a village here, officials said on Wednesday. A half-burnt body of a wild animal and arm and ammunition were recovered from them at Biharighar village under the Bhopa police station area Tuesday evening.The arrests were made after an encounter, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Alok Sharma told reporters. They were identified as Lakhan, Niraj and Perdeep. PTI CORR DPB

