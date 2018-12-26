Three policemen reach crime scene sans weapons, suspended

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Three policemen were suspended for their negligence after they went without their weapons to catch the robbers who allegedly ransacked a house in south Delhi's Sainik Farms, police said Wednesday. The duty officer of Neb Sarai police station was also among the three suspended, Devesh Srivastava, Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) said. On Saturday, four armed men allegedly barged into a farmhouse and looted cash and ornaments worth lakhs after taking the complainant's wife and his domestic help into hostage, a senior police officer said. When the men were ransacking, one of the domestic helps somehow managed to escape and approached the Neb Sarai police station seeking help, he said. Two policemen went with the domestic help to the spot. However, after reaching the spot, they realised that they had forgotten to carry along their weapons. They left the spot assuring the complainant that they would return with more police personnel, he added. They returned to Neb Sarai police station but did not inform their senior about the matter, the officer said. A case was registered in connection with the ransacking and the matter is being probed, he said. Police said Deepak Hada (73), who is into yarn trading business, has been living with his wife Kiran (67) at the house for over 20 years, but was outstation at the time of the incident. PTI AMP CK