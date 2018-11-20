Three robbers arrested for killing youth in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Nov 20 (PTI) Three robbers were arrested Tuesday for allegedly killing a youth in Kavi Nagar here, the police said. Sihani Gate police have also recovered weapons from possession of the arrested accused who had killed the youth, going with his sister on a bike on Bhai Dooj on November 9 near Diamond flyover in Kavi Nagar, they said. City Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said that police intercepted a bike in the morning during routine checking. Upon frisking the three men on the bike, two country-made pistols, live cartridges, and six mobile phones were recovered from their possession, he said. The accused were identified as Nadeem, Sameer and Azad. During interrogation, they confessed that they waylaid the youth and his sister who were going on a bike, on the pretext of asking about some address. As soon as they stopped the bike, the accused tried to snatch the purse of the woman. When her brother Manoj Prajapati opposed their bid, Nadeem shot at him and fled the spot. Later, the injured youth died during treatment in hospital. The trio confessed that on the night of October 5, they snatched a mobile phone of bodybuilder Parvez (25) who was on his way home in an auto. As they tried to flee the scene, their bike developed some glitch. In the meantime, Parvez came chasing in and tried to get his mobile phone back. To avoid a scuffle and being caught, Azad shot Parvez dead. During interrogation, they confessed to have snatched more than 1,000 mobile phones and that they had shot at a man to kill him a month ago near Teela Shabazpur village of Loni border area when he resisted their mobile phone snatching attempt. A bike has also been recovered from their possession which was used in commission of the crime, the officer added. PTI CORR CK