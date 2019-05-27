Three robbers arrested from South East Delhi: police

(Eds: Changing slug) New Delhi, May 278 (PTI) Three men have been arrested from Sriniwaspuri in South East Delhi for their alleged involvement in several cases of robbery in the national capital, police said Monday.The accused were identified as Gulshan (21), Satish Kashyap (19) and Deepak (20), all residents of Sriniwaspuri area.With their arrest, the police also claimed to have solved eight cases of robbery.The police also recovered a country-made pistol, two live cartridges, one scooter, one laptop and two mobile phones from them.The three men were arrested arrested during investigation into a case of robbery lodged by an advocate.The advocate had complained to the police that he was robbed of his cash and valuables by four or five men at gun point near Astha Kunj Park on May 16 night while returning home at Sant Nagar, said South East Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal.He added that a case had been subsequently registered at Amar Colony police station on the lawyer's complaint.Following investigation, the police came to know of the trio's involvement in the crime.On a tip off that they would be meeting near Karpuri Thakur Camp in Sriniwaspuri to plot a new crime, the police laid a trap and arrested Gulshan and Kashyap from the area. Deepak too was arrested subsequently arrested at their instance, the DCP said. Biswal added that during interrogation, Gulshan and Satish disclosed that they have committed many robberies in Amar Colony area. PTI NIT NIT RAXRAXRAX