Three robbers arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Three men who allegedly used to rob people at gun point have been arrested, police said on Wednesday.A country-made pistol and a live cartridge along with two robbed gold chains, six stolen mobile phones and a stolen motorcycle was seized from Sharik (27), Shoaib (29), and Faeem (25), all residents of Seelampur, they said.While patrolling on Tuesday, beat staff of Seelampur Police Station, noticed the trio riding on a motorcycle and stopped them for inquiry.On cursory search, one loaded country-made pistol was recovered from one of the suspects, and their motorcycle was also found to be stolen, a senior police officer said."The three persons are habitual offenders and used stolen motorcycles to commit crimes... They used to rob victims at gun point and have committed crimes across Delhi, especially in the trans-Yamuna area," the officer said.In a separate case, Delhi Metro Police arrested one Sanjay Nath (22), a resident of Uttam Nagar here for pickpocketing on August 5. The incident occurred while the complainant was travelling between Kirti Nagarto Janakpuri West Metro Station, the police said. PTI KND RHL