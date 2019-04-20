scorecardresearch
Three run over by train in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district

Jaipur, Apr 20 (PTI) Three men, who were part of a wedding procession, were ran over by a Sikar-New Delhi train in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, police said Saturday.Mahendra Meghwal, Vikas Meghwal and Pawan Meghwal were sitting near the railway tracks and could not hear the train coming because of loud music, the police said.Mahendra and Vikas died on the spot while Pawan succumbed to injuries en route to a hospital, they said.The bodies were handed over to the family members on Saturday after post-mortem, they added. PTI AGMAZ DPB

