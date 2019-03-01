Three security personnel injured in Kupwara encounter

(Eds: Additional inputs ) Srinagar, Mar 1 (PTI) At least three security personnel were injured on Friday in an encounter with militants who were hiding in a house in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Babagund area of Kupwara following information about presence of militants there, the officials said.During the searches, the militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated, they said.There was lull in firing several times during the day but the militants would resume firing as soon as the security forces advanced towards the house where the ultras were hiding, the officials said.Three security force personnel have been injured in the gunbattle, they said.Clashes between a group of youngsters and security personnel took place near the encounter site, leaving four persons injured, the officials. PTI MIJ RT