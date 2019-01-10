Three stray cows die while being shifted to shelter home

Muzaffarnagar (UP) Jan 10 (PTI) Three stray cows died while they were being shifted to a shelter home in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Thursday, prompting authorities to order a probe, officials said.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on January 3 given all district magistrates a week to ensure that all stray cattle across the state are shifted to cow shelters.In parts of the state, farmers have reportedly herded stray cattle into places like government schools to save their crops.Shamli veterinary doctor Raj Kumar told PTI that 49 stray cows were being shifted in trucks when three of them died due to some unidentified reason.He said an inquiry has been ordered. PTI CORR DPBDPB