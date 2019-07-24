Three suspected drug smugglers arrested in Kathua

Jammu, Jul 23 (PTI) Three suspected drug smugglers were arrested and around 57 kg poppy was seized in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday, officials said.A police team intercepted a car at Rajbagh area in the district and seized 5 kg of the contraband, they said.Two smugglers -- Gurcharan Singh and Sunil Kumar -- travelling in the car were arrested and on their information the police raided Manpreet Singh's house in Ramnagar, they said.The police seized 52 kg poppy from Manpreet's residence. A case has been registered against the three, they said. PTI AB DPBDPB