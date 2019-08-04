Three suspected JMB members arrested in Assam

Barpeta (Assam), Aug 4 (PTI) Three suspected members of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) were arrested from different parts of Barpeta district, police said on Sunday. Police nabbed two sleeper cell members and one linkman of JMB on Saturday night, a senior officer said. The three have been identified as Mustafizur Rahman (25), Shafiqul Islam (29) and Danesh Ali. They were produced before a court which sent them to eight days police remand. Barpeta Superintendent of Police Robin Kumar said Rahman and Islam are trained JMB cadres, while Ali is the linkmen of all jihadi activities in the district. Last week, four more suspected jihadis were arrested from different parts of Barpeta and adjoining Chirang districts. They were identified as Hafizur Rahman, Yakub Ali, Sariful Islam and Hanif Ali. They were arrested for jihadi activities, police said. PTI TR RG RCJ