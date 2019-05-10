Three Tajiks held by customs for smuggling gold worth Rs 49 lakh at Delhi airport

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Three Tajikistan nationals have been arrested by the customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing Rs 49 lakh at Delhi airport, according to a statement issued Friday. The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Dushanbe (Tajikistan) via Dubai on Wednesday, it said. A detailed personal and baggage search of the three male passengers resulted in the recovery of three gold chains, seven gold bars, one gold coin and other items made of the yellow metal collectively weighing 2.04 kg, the statement issued by the customs department said. The gold, assessed to be of Rs 49.35 lakh, was seized and the trio were arrested, it said. PTI AKV CKCK