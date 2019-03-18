Three teenagers drown in Yamuna

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Three teenagers drowned in the Yamuna river in Wazirabad area on Sunday, while one was rescued, fire officials said. The deceased were identified as Ayush Kumar (15), Vikas (18) and Ram Kishan (18), they said, adding Durga Shankar was rescued. The Fire Department received a call at around 4 pm that the four were drowning in the river at Surya Ghat, the official said. The three boys were taken to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital where they were declared brought dead, the officials said. PTI NIT AAR