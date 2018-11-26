Three-tier security ensured peaceful weekend in Ayodhya: UP ADG

Lucknow, Nov 26 (PTI) A three-tier security and close coordination among police officers ensured that the situation in Ayodhya, where activists of the VHP and the Shiv Sena converged during the weekend to press their demand for Ram temple construction, remained peaceful, Additional Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police Ashutosh Pandey said Monday.Pandey, who was in-charge of security in Ayodhya, said "no policeman took rest during the last three days and everyone was on duty" round the clock to ensure there was no untoward incident."We deployed three-tier security in Ayodhya and there was close coordination among the police officers. As a result, the event went off peacefully," he told PTI-Bhasha.Pandey said the police personnel were not given any fire arms but only baton, helmets and body protection gears.Thousands of people, including seers, thronged the temple town of Ayodhya during the weekend to attend the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's marathon 'Dharam Sabha' for discussing construction of Ram Temple there.Shiv Sena activists, led by its chief Uddhav Thackeray, visited the town for two days and offered prayers at the make-shift temple of Ram Lalla. Thackeray demanded that an ordinance be issued to pave the way for construction of the temple. PTI ZIR RT